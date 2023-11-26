Triple H Explains Why Former AEW Star Jade Cargill Hasn't Made Her WWE Debut Yet

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 closed with CM Punk making an unprecedented return to the promotion, joining Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill as marquee names to jump from AEW. Rhodes has cemented his spot on the roster since his 2022 return, while Cargill arrived with much fanfare but has yet to make her in-ring debut. Triple H addressed why that's been the case during the WWE Survivor Series press conference.

"I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE]," he started, adding that her development has taken precedence ahead of her debut. "It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that."

Cargill has made appearances on "WWE Raw," "NXT," and "SmackDown," teasing future showdowns with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, there remains a degree of uncertainty over when and where she will eventually land full-time. Triple H also explained the exposure of the former AEW star, saying, "We exposed her, we made her be seen. People are understanding, and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come. And when she does, it's going to be massive."

He reasoned that he didn't want a never-seen-before pitch to throw Cargill ahead of her big moment. So they are waiting to ensure she knows what to do no matter her position. The CCO further remarked that even without stepping in a WWE ring, there are several would-be dream matches for her. He believes she is a star but is in no rush to throw her into the spotlight.

