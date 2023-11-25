WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Live Coverage 11/25: Two Cage Matches, GUNTHER Faces The Miz

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 viewing party. Today's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight's show will feature two WarGames matches as the new-look Damage CTRL aim to maintain their grip on the "WWE SmackDown" women's division when taking on Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and former friends turned enemies; Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile for the men Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn will be joined by the returning Randy Orton in a bid to take down The Judgment Day. The "Viper" will compete for the first time in over a year, while Drew McIntyre will join forces with The Judgment Day.

Elsewhere, Dragon Lee will be attempting to fight for the honor of Rey Mysterio and Carlito after Santos Escobar attacked both men. Zoey Stark will be challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship, while The Miz is facing GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Here's what's in store for today:

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz

GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre

