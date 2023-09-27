Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Left AEW For WWE: 'I Want To Create A Legacy'

While she remained undefeated for nearly three years, Jade Cargill was promoted as one of the faces of AEW by both the promotion and WBD, so much so that she was the featured athlete at the network's upfronts each of the last two years. Despite achieving everything there is to in AEW, Cargill knew that only a move to WWE would allow her to ascend to the next level of superstardom.

More importantly, Cargill knew that she'd have to wrestle modern-day greats such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to leave behind a lasting legacy in the business.

"I want to create a legacy," Cargill told "The Ringer" after signing with WWE. "I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. I mean, there is no grander stage than this stage — the opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was just an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy [laughs]."

Cargill then confirmed that Cody Rhodes — who was instrumental in bringing her to AEW in 2020 — played an equally important role in her decision to leave Tony Khan's promotion for WWE. She said Rhodes laid out the blueprint for other wrestlers interested in jumping from AEW to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. "He is a phenomenal man," Cargill said of Rhodes. "I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him just be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see [it] any different for myself. But, yes, he was one of the guys that led me to a great decision."