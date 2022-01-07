CM Punk has revealed a moment that he had with Jade Cargill’s daughter this week at AEW Dynamite. Wednesday marked AEW’s first night on TBS, and Cargill captured the TBS Championship on the show, while her daughter watched from ringside.

AEW’s music producer Mikey Rukus shared an image of Cargill with her daughter and the title. He wrote:

“Not sure who took this. But thank u for doing so. I’ve seen it shared many times today. So much real life meaning. A woman, a mom, a dreamer, a doer, a conqueror, a provider. This is strength, this is overcoming. The world sees you @Jade_Cargill. Blessing on blessings to u!”

CM Punk responded to the tweet, sharing his own story from Wednesday night. He revealed a conversation he had with Cargill’s daughter behind the scenes that saw the two of them praise each other, and take a shot at MJF.

“I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I told her I saw her on TV and I liked her jacket. She said MJF smells.”

Jade Cargill became the first-ever TBS Champion on Wednesday night by defeating Ruby Soho. This was the final of the tournament that had been set to crown the inaugural holder. Cargill had a first-round bye, meaning she didn’t enter until the quarter-finals. However, she defeated Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa to reach the final.

Meanwhile, CM Punk cost MJF his first match of the year, creating the first DQ finish in AEW Dynamite history. He hit Shawn Dean with a GTS, granting him a win over Punk’s rival. The former WWE Superstar would then engage in a war of words with MJF. Next week, Punk will be back in the ring, going one on one with Wardlow.

