CM Punk poked fun at the recent WWE releases during his promo exchange with MJF on tonight’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The WWE references were initially made by MJF, who stated that unlike Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper had main evented a WrestleMania.

“You ain’t the guy you used to be Punk,” MJF said. “You’re not the savior these people have been wanting for. And by the way, you have have such a problem with me comparing myself to Roddy Piper. So I just have a question for you PG Punk: Do you think you’re Roddy? Because unlike you, he was talented enough to main event a WrestleMania.”

MJF then threatened to quit AEW.

“And if I am not shown the proper respect around here, maybe I’ll main event a Mania too.”

In his response, Punk seemingly referenced WWE offering a Buy 3, Get 1 Free “special holiday offer” for WrestleMania 38 tickets.

“If you think the grass is so greener on the other side, be my guest,” Punk told MJF. “Go ahead. Leave. Main event Night 4 of a Buy 1, Get 1 Free Extravaganza, and then get released faster than you last in the sack. When you come back, I’ll still be here, and that ass kicking will be waiting for ya!”

The segment ended with MJF announcing that Punk will wrestle Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite.

