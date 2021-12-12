WWE isn’t wasting much time trying to fill the seats for their upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas.

As you can see in the ad below, WWE has begun a “special holiday offer” that grants you a free 4th ticket to WrestleMania if you purchase 3 other tickets together. The offer will remain active for fans to buy tickets until Christmas Day, December 25, at 11:59 pm CST.

The promo code used to access the offer is: PEACOCK.

WWE has offered similar deals in the past for their shows, calling them “3 + me” ticket deals. There is currently one of the “3 + me” deals available for the WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, GA on January 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena.

WrestleMania 38 is taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. WWE has been describing it as “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.”

As it’s been well reported lately, the apparent plan is for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to have a series of matches that culminates in one of the main event matches at WrestleMania. Reigns retained over Lesnar, with help from Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, at WWE Crown Jewel in late October, and now they will meet again at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day. It will be interesting to see how their next match concludes as the company tries to keep fans engaged in their rivalry until April.

After Day 1 in Atlanta, GA, WWE will then return to pay-per-view on Saturday, January 29 for Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Traditionally, the winners of the Royal Rumble matches go on to the main event at WrestleMania and challenge for a major championship of their choosing.

You can see the full ad for the ticket offer below: