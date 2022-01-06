Next week’s AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be another action-packed show, with multiple new matches announced.

CM Punk will return to in-ring action for the first time since Holiday Bash, going one-on-one with MJF’s powerhouse henchman, Wardlow. Tonight’s Dynamite included a segment where Punk and MJF exchanged more heated words. Among them, MJF teased Punk for never truly main-eventing a WrestleMania and claimed that he may leave AEW to main event it, himself. Punk laughed at his words and encouraged MJF to finally get in the ring to fight him.

Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will continue their bitter rivalry when they meet again inside the squared circle. The animosity all started when Deeb used heelish tactics to keep Shida from her 100-match victory trophy at the time (since then, she’s defeated Deeb and won her trophy). This will be their 4th match in AEW. Hikaru Shida is currently at an advantage with her 2 victories over Deeb and only one loss.

Another match set for Dynamite is an exhibition match between two rising AEW stars — Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin. It will be interesting to see the clash of Hobbs’ power versus Dante’s quick, high-flying offense.

You can see the current card for next week’s AEW Dynamite below:

CM Punk vs. Wardlow

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Taz) vs. Dante Martin (w/Lio Rush)

We got one hell of a fight next week… not just the one we expected #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XhfnailABa — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

