On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the two finalists in the TBS Championship Tournament — Jade Cargill & Ruby Soho — went one-on-one to determine the inaugural champion.

In a back and forth battle that highlighted both women, the undefeated Jade Cargill emerged victoriously. She will now go down as the first TBS Champion in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

Jade Cargill entered the arena with her manager, Mark Sterling, by her side. But her new ally that debuted on AEW Dynamite last week, Mercedes Martinez was suspiciously absent at the beginning of the bout.

As the match progressed, Martinez ran down to the ring to attack a vulnerable Ruby Soho that was nursing a hurt shoulder. Thunder Rosa emerged from backstage and sprinted down to the ring, attacking Martinez as they brawled out of the arena. Sterling also got ejected from ringside by referee Aubrey Edwards

The closing moments of the match saw Ruby Soho land a final flurry of offense, including her No Future kick, before Cargill used her power to regain control. Jade Cargill hit her finishing move Jaded off the top rope to pin Soho for the 3-count and win the TBS Championship.

The first round of the tournament saw Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, and Ruby Soho advance to the quarterfinals in each of their respective matches. Four other stars that were dominant in 2021 — Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, & Thunder Rosa — received a first-round bye and waited for the other women in the quarterfinals.

Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho took place as the semifinal matches. Obviously, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill came out on top in those matches, leading to tonight’s bout.

Highlights of the match can be seen below:

.@realrubysoho with the early aggression here at the TBS Tournament final!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/NnEhNXgfY8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

.@RealMMartinez and @ThunderRosa22 appear out of nowhere and seemingly have their own agenda! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/c7WxOGL1pH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

.@realrubysoho is so close to finishing @Jade_cargill here at the TBS Tournament final, but the #JadeBrand fights through! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/dMmKPojNzr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

From 12 women down to 1 winner – @Jade_cargill is your first TBS Champion here on this historic night!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QUO7PcfggS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]