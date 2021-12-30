Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the last semi-final match in the TBS Championship tournament between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, as well as some surprise interference by Mercedes Martinez. Rosa got an early advantage by hitting a low dropkick on Cargill, but once Thunder Rosa got distracted by Mark Sterling, Jade took over.

The rest of the match was pretty one-sided in favor of Jade, with Rosa sometimes hitting a flurry of offense as she focused on Cargill’s legs. The final moments of the match saw a hooded individual run to ringside and assist Cargill in getting the pinfall.

Thunder Rosa, infuriated at her loss, went on to attack Cargill. But the hooded person returned, attacking Thunder Rosa and then revealing herself as former WWE NXT star, Mercedes Martinez. Ruby Soho wouldn’t let the women continue ganging up on Thunder Rosa, so she ran down to the ring and chased off Jade & Martinez.

This is the first time fans have seen Martinez in AEW since appearing periodically with the promotion in 2019. After doing some work with All Elite Wrestling, she signed with WWE NXT and was part of their roster until recent budget cuts led to her release from the company.

The finals of the TBS Tournament are now set as Jade Cargill will face Ruby Soho to determine the inaugural TBS Women’s Champion on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ruby defeated Nyla Rose in a hard-fought battle on last week’s Dynamite Holiday Bash to secure her spot in the finals.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the tournament, as Cargill remains undefeated in All Elite Wrestling with a record of 21-0 with her defeat over Thunder Rosa. Ruby Soho has also had her own impressive showing since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, with her only loss being to Britt Baker in an AEW Women’s Championship match.

You can see highlights from the match below:

Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho! Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

😱It's the legendary @RealMMartinez under that mask!!! Do not miss a minute of the action tonight here on #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wUn6AP70nf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021