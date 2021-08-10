Veteran pro wrestler Mercedes Martinez took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a statement on her WWE NXT release, which was made this past Friday night.

Martinez, in her first comments since being released, noted how she never thought she’d make it to WWE, and while it took 20 years and she wouldn’t change anything. She also thanked Triple H, WWE and the NXT brand for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

“My life….I never thought I would ever make it to the WWE,” she wrote. “I stayed dedicated, hustled, grinded, and sacrificed more than I could ever imagined to reach that goal. It took 20yrs…..but I wouldn’t change anything bc the universe has a way of making things work out. I never fit the mold ANYWHERE but I stayed TRUE to myself, ALWAYS. ‘The diamond in the rough’ so to say….. I truly want to thank @tripleh @wwe and @WWENXT for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I understand this business is never a guarantee for anything and that sometimes the risk is higher than the reward. I’m grateful, blessed and humbled.”

Martinez continued and gave more thanks to everyone that has reached out since Friday’s release. She said her best is still to come as she’s re-building herself in anticipation of the next chapter.

“Thank you to all that have text, messaged, emailed, called, and to those that put me on blast on social media..lol. The overwhelming love does not go unnoticed,” she continued. “But…….DONT COUNT ME OUT! The BEST of me is still yet to be unseen. I’m rebuilding myself and I know my worth, always have. My drive, dedication, perseverance and my hard knocks stubbornness says I have more to prove. I’m looking forward to THE NEXT CHAPTER!…… #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #BRASSCITYOG #TheRealDeal”

Martinez is believed to be under a 30-day non-compete clause, which would make her a free agent after Sunday, September 5.

The 40 year old Martinez signed with WWE in January 2020 after working the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018, and making other appearances for the company. She last wrestled on the June 29 NXT show when she and Jake Atlas, who was also released on Friday, lost to Xia Li and Boa in a mixed tag team bout. Martinez suffered a reported concussion during that match, and has been out of the ring since then.

As noted, WWE released several NXT talents on Friday night – Martinez, Atlas, Ari Sterling, Desmond Troy, Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, and referee Stephon Smith. It’s believed that these cuts are a part of major changes coming to the brand.

