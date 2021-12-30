Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Jim Ross returns

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* CM Punk makes his Daily’s Place debut

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR