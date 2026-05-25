Thekla Retains AEW Women's World Title In Double Or Nothing Four-Way

Thekla retains the AEW Women's World Championship over Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.

After the bell rings, all three women kick Thekla to the mat. Stat landed a senton and laid her over the apron where Shida kicked her. Shida and Stat double team Hayter. Hayter took them down with a double lariat. Hayter and Stat catch Thekla's crossbody attempt and Shida kicked them down. Hayter pinned Stat and Thekla pinned Shida simultaneously. Multiple pin attempts from all four women. Hayter sent over the ropes. Thekla landed a crossbody to take down her challengers. Thekla sent Shida into the barricade and Hayter into the steps. She sent Stat into the ring and kicked her in the back before locking her in a submission and pulling her jaw open. Stat bit her fingers and slammed her down twice. Thekla locked her in the tarantula hold. Stat sent her face first into the turnbuckle. They battle up top and Thekla lands a Spider Suplex. Shida hit her with a knee and made Thekla fall. Hayter and Shida battle up top and Shida suplexed her from the top.

Shida and Stat with stereo suplexes and all four women are down. They all exchange blows from the knees. Hayter and Stat landed simultaneous crossbodies on Shida and Thekla. Thekla countered out of a Falcon Arrow. Hayter suplexed Stat. Shida hit Stat with a jumping knee. Hayter threw her out and laded a backbreaker on Thekla. Thekla locked in a submission, but Hayter hits a backbreaker and Hayterade. Shida breaks up the pin. Shida with a Falcon Arrow on Hayter and reversed into an ankle lock when she tried to escape. Stat pulled Shida up by the throat. They exchanged blows and battle outside. Stat sent her in the step and hit a big boot on Hayter. Stat landed Saturday Night Fever on Thekla, but Shida hit her with a kendo stick. Hayter took the stick and pulled her to the floor. Hayter took her down with a lariat. Thekla landed a curb stomp for the win.