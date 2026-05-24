AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24 - Five Titles On The Line, Stadium Stampede Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Double or Nothing on May 24, 2026, coming to you live from the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City, New York at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

Darby Allin has put the AEW World Championship on the line several times over the course of the last few weeks, including against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Brody King, Konosuke Takeshita, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Tonight, he will be doing so once again as he defends against former titleholder MJF. MJF has been looking to get an AEW World Championship match since losing the title to Allin at the "AEW Dynamite" Spring Break Thru special on April 15, and went as far as offering to put several things up for grabs including his scarf, "Dynamite" Diamond Ring, and $1,000,000 during the May 6 "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" special. When MJF asked Allin what he wanted after Allin had refused his offerings, Allin revealed that he wanted MJF to put his hair on the line. Allin then goaded MJF into signing the contract for tonight's match on the May 13 episode of "Dynamite" by promising to make MJF bald, leading to a brawl between the two men in which Knight helped Allin gain the upper hand.

Triangle of Madness' Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida in a Four-Way Match. With Hayter having previously been unsuccessful in dethroning Thekla as AEW Women's World Champion at AEW Dynasty on April 12, Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron warned Statlander against trusting her recent ally Shida on the May 2 episode of "AEW Collision". While Statlander chose not to listen, herself and Shida scored a win against Shirakawa and Cameron on the May 6 episode of "Dynamite".

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland may have been unsuccessful in dethroning FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynasty, with Copeland having sought out retribution for FTR attacking him a number of months ago and going after his wife Beth Phoenix. Tonight, Cage and Copeland will have another chance to become titleholders as they challenge FTR in an I Quit Match. If Cage and Copeland are unable to dethrone FTR tonight, then they will have to disband as a tag team for good.

After successful defenses against Ace Austin and Bryan Keith on the April 29 and May 6 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively, Kazuchika Okada will be putting the International Championship on the line against his Don Callis Family stablemate Konosuke Takeshita. Okada and Takeshita have proved to have a turbulent relationship during their time in The Don Callis Family, but Don Callis gave them incentive to work together in an effort to defeat The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty on April 12 by promising Takeshita that he would receive a shot at the International Championship if himself and Okada emerged as the victors of the match. While Takeshita ultimately decided not to stop The Young Bucks in landing the Meltzer Driver on Okada in order for The Bucks to win the match, Okada still agreed to tonight's match.

Jon Moxley will be putting the Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty on April 12 as he defends against The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly in a No Time Limit Match. O'Reilly took Moxley to a time limit in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match during this past Wednesday's "Dynamite" and "Collision" special to earn his shot tonight, but challenged Moxley to make it a No Time Limit Match this time moments after the match ended.

The Stadium Stampede Match will be making its return tonight, as Jericho joins forces with Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and the aforementioned Young Bucks of The Elite and The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to take on The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo and Mark Davis, The Dogs' David Finlay and Clark Connors, and The Demand's Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. Ricochet scored a win against Jericho at Dynasty, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two men during the "Dynamite" and "Collision" special on May 6 wherein Ricochet threw out the challenge to Jericho. With The Hurt Syndicate shown to have a storied history with The Demand, a massive brawl had also broken out moments after a Double Jeopardy Match between Orange Cassidy and the aforementioned Harwood that involved the likes of Davis, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, The Dogs, and The Young Bucks on the May 6 show.

The 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament will be kicking off tonight, as the aforementioned Ospreay squares off against Samoa Joe while Swerve Strickland collides with Bandido in a pair of quarterfinals matches. The winner of the match between Ospreay and Joe will go onto face whoever wins the quarterfinals match between Jack Perry and Mark Davis on the other side of the bracket, while the winner of Strickland and Bandido's match will be facing either Brody King or Claudio Castagnoli as they are set for a quarterfinals match of their own as per the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament bracket reveals on the May 13 episode of "Dynamite".

Similarly, the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is set to begin tonight as Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena takes on Mina Shirakawa, and The Brawling Birds' Alex Windsor faces a Wild Card opponent in a pair of quarterfinals matches. While Willow Nightingale was originally slated to be Windsor's opponent, she had to pull out and relinquish the TBS Championship when she revealed this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" that she had sustained a shoulder injury on the May 16 episode of "Collision". In addition, the winner of Windsor's quarterfinals match will take on either CMLL star Persephone or World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hazuki in the semifinals depending on the winner of their quarterfinals match, while the winner of the quarterfinals match between Athena and Shirakawa will square off against the winner of a quarterfinals match between Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue will battle Sareee in the semifinals.

Additionally, Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne will be taking on Viva Van and Zayda Steel in a Five Minute Challenge AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match on the Buy In Pre-Show beginning at 7 PM ET. The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mark Briscoe will also be joining forces with QT Marshall and Big Boom! AJ to face Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Anthony Ogogo elsewhere on the Buy In Pre-Show, while The Death Riders Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli will also be taking on The Opps' HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens.