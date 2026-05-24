Divine Dominion Hold Off Zayda Steel & Viva Van In AEW Double Or Nothing Eliminator

The Divine Dominion, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne, defeated Zayda Steel and Viva Van in a five-minute AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator match during the Double or Nothing Buy In.

Steel set out to run the clock down in the opening stages, with it stipulated that she and Van will get a shot at the titles with a time-limit finish. But about two minutes in Bayne and Kross got started on wearing Van down in the ring.

Kross went for an early cover but got just a two-count, tagging Bayne back to work Van over before she tagged Kross back in at three minutes. Van fought back to create some space and tag out to Steel, who then rallied against Kross as the last minute of the bout approached.

Steel planted Kross and got a two-count before Kross fought back into her corner with 35 seconds left. Bayne tagged in and the Divine Dominion hit a double chokeslam, Bayne getting the winning pinfall with just 14 seconds left.

After the match, Bayne wiped out Christopher Daniels who had accompanied the challengers ringside. The champions continued their beatdown until being run off by the TayJay pairing of Anna Jay and Tay Melo.