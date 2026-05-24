Darby Allin Says He's The Easiest Person To Collaborate With In AEW For One Reason
In an inherently selfish business, AEW World Champion Darby Allin aims to keep himself humble. And so far, that mentality seems to be working out for him.
As noted in his interview with "Busted Open Radio," Allin's unselfish attitude has led to many successful collaborations in the ring. In fact, Allin believes he's likely the smoothest performer to work with across all of AEW.
"I would like to think that I'm the easiest guy to get along with and collaborate with in AEW. I have no ego with this," he said. "When you have that ego, I feel like it's your worst enemy. It stands in the way of you being able to collaborate because it's like I got to be right. I got to get credit for this. I got to do this, I got to do that. A lot of times I could just straight up say, 'Alright, whatever.' As long as it's in the vein of what I do, it's okay. It's very fortunate because the vein that I do is I get my ass kicked. People are like, 'Alright, today I have this idea. I'm going to throw you off a balcony.' 'Alright, cool.' That's the thing, but I'm very like, hey, man, to me, this is just a 15-minute ride."
Allin's open-minded approach to wrestling can partially be attributed to his former tag team partner Sting, who stressed to him the importance of being humble and grateful instead of self-centered. Should one's ego be too inflated, Allin believes that not only could company morale be negatively affected, but also that person's own future sense of self. By removing ego from the equation, though, Allin suggested that there's more room to have fun in the ring, and in turn, behind the scenes.
Allin Tries To Stay 'Totally Cool' When Dealing With Egos In AEW
When asked if other's egos have resulted in difficulty putting matches together, Allin responded affirmatively. Given the history and dynamics of pro wrestling, though, he has accepted that as an occasional challenge he must face.
"Yeah, absolutely. And that comes [with the territory]," Allin said. "But the thing is, at the end of the day, it's going to be up to [AEW CEO] Tony Khan with the outcome. So you're not going to battle this person with like, 'Yo, let me do this, let me do it.' It's at the end of the day, Tony's going to [make the final call]. So you just work around those. But as for a match, if they're just so dying to get something in, I have no problem. Just be like, 'Fine, whatever. I'm not going to fight you on this.' It's totally cool, man."
Looking ahead, Allin will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF at tonight's Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York. On this occasion, Allin will raise up his title, while MJF puts his transplanted hair on the line.
Elsewhere at Double or Nothing, fans will see several other matches, including a four-way bout pitting AEW Women's World Champion Thekla against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida. The Stadium Stampede match will likely require the most internal collaboration as it involves 14 of AEW's toughest men: Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin), and The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Jungle" Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona), The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Andrade El Ídolo), and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.