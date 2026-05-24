Darby Allin Says He's The Easiest Person To Collaborate With In AEW For One Reason

In an inherently selfish business, AEW World Champion Darby Allin aims to keep himself humble. And so far, that mentality seems to be working out for him.

As noted in his interview with "Busted Open Radio," Allin's unselfish attitude has led to many successful collaborations in the ring. In fact, Allin believes he's likely the smoothest performer to work with across all of AEW.

"I would like to think that I'm the easiest guy to get along with and collaborate with in AEW. I have no ego with this," he said. "When you have that ego, I feel like it's your worst enemy. It stands in the way of you being able to collaborate because it's like I got to be right. I got to get credit for this. I got to do this, I got to do that. A lot of times I could just straight up say, 'Alright, whatever.' As long as it's in the vein of what I do, it's okay. It's very fortunate because the vein that I do is I get my ass kicked. People are like, 'Alright, today I have this idea. I'm going to throw you off a balcony.' 'Alright, cool.' That's the thing, but I'm very like, hey, man, to me, this is just a 15-minute ride."

Allin's open-minded approach to wrestling can partially be attributed to his former tag team partner Sting, who stressed to him the importance of being humble and grateful instead of self-centered. Should one's ego be too inflated, Allin believes that not only could company morale be negatively affected, but also that person's own future sense of self. By removing ego from the equation, though, Allin suggested that there's more room to have fun in the ring, and in turn, behind the scenes.