Darby Allin Says 'The Cancer Got Cut Out' Of AEW, Clarifies He Doesn't Mean CM Punk

Darby Allin has discussed how the exit of certain stars has helped improve morale backstage in AEW.

Allin recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he assessed the changes that have taken place in the promotion that have made it a better place to work.

"No, it's amazing [morale]. I'm not just saying that. A few years ago, it was like, you definitely felt like just this tension, but now it's like everybody's on the same page. [The mindset is] Let's make this place as good as possible. And I feel like a lot of people truly have to understand how good they have it 'cause Tony [Khan] doesn't just wants everybody in the ring and in their personal life to be happy. That's a really good energy where it's like, 'Hey just everybody be the best versions of yourself.' And I feel like, right now more than ever, everybody's on the same wavelength, everybody has the same goals," said Allin. "The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don't want to lose. Groups of people, like there's a lot of people."

When he was specifically asked if he was referring to CM Punk when talking about the "cancer being cut out," Allin stated that it wasn't in reference to the WWE star. While not naming names, he said that the people he was talking about were "pretty obvious" names.

"It's pretty obvious [the names]. It's just who has the egos? Who doesn't want to do what's best for this company? It's about doing what's best for this company," he added. "No, Punk's [not who I was talking about]. The whole Punk thing was just his own thing. It wasn't about wanting to win or lose."

Allin stated that some wrestlers fit into specific pro wrestling companies, and he doesn't care about what's happening in other promotions, as he is only focused on what's best for AEW. The two-time AEW TNT Champion asserted how he is willing to lose to anyone and do everything in his power to make AEW better.