Darby Allin Assesses Freedom AEW Allows Him
Darby Allin and risk taking have gone together like chicken fingers and honey mustard sauce over the years. The AEW star has become known for living his wrestling career on the edge, whether it be descending from the rafters, jumping off somewhere high, taking an out of control bump, or sometimes a combination, such as his death defying jump through glass at AEW Revolution this past March. And the craziness has extended beyond the ring, with Allin frequently partaking in extreme sports stunts most would shy away from.
Of course, Allin wouldn't be able to do this out of the ring stuff if AEW were to step in. But as Allin discussed during an appearance on "The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show," the promotion has allowed Allin the freedom to explore his other passions, something he's grateful for.
"It's so cool with AEW is they let me do so much outside of the ring," Allin said. "Cause normally...it's crazy when you think about. There's these NFL contracts where if you're signed to the NFL, you can't do anything crazy. You can't go skiing, you can't do anything. But with my company they're like 'Alright man. You can go skate with Tony Hawk, jump off a building with Travis Pastrana. Do whatever you want.'"
Allin Reveals Slow Training Process For Mount Everest Climb
One of the things Allin has wanted to do, and almost did last year before suffering an injury, was climb Mount Everest, a goal that has drawn some trepidation within the wrestling community. But the former TNT Champion is determined to go forward with it, revealing he would attempting the climb once again this upcoming April. He proceeded to discuss the most difficult part of training for such an undertaking.
"It's a lot of mind over matter," Allin said. " It's been pretty crazy. I've been doing so much breathing exercises now. I can hold my breath for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. And I'm just mentally training in case I get stuck under an avalanche...But no, it's some of the most strenuous, hard, training I've ever done. Cause I'm so used to crazy, fast, adrenaline. I hate the word adrenaline junky, but it's kind of like where it's just fast paced, but Everest training is so slow. We're walking 15 hours a day like one mile per hour up these huge mountains."
