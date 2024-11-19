Darby Allin Assesses Freedom AEW Allows Him

Darby Allin and risk taking have gone together like chicken fingers and honey mustard sauce over the years. The AEW star has become known for living his wrestling career on the edge, whether it be descending from the rafters, jumping off somewhere high, taking an out of control bump, or sometimes a combination, such as his death defying jump through glass at AEW Revolution this past March. And the craziness has extended beyond the ring, with Allin frequently partaking in extreme sports stunts most would shy away from.

Of course, Allin wouldn't be able to do this out of the ring stuff if AEW were to step in. But as Allin discussed during an appearance on "The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show," the promotion has allowed Allin the freedom to explore his other passions, something he's grateful for.

"It's so cool with AEW is they let me do so much outside of the ring," Allin said. "Cause normally...it's crazy when you think about. There's these NFL contracts where if you're signed to the NFL, you can't do anything crazy. You can't go skiing, you can't do anything. But with my company they're like 'Alright man. You can go skate with Tony Hawk, jump off a building with Travis Pastrana. Do whatever you want.'"