Darby Allin Recalls Time He 'Flew Too Close To The Sun' In AEW

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin isn't scared of much, having fought in multiple coffin matches and planning to climb Mt. Everest before getting injured. There have been some moments that Allin has questioned even himself, however, and he described one on "Meal & a Match" with Renee Paquette and RJ City.

While watching his coffin match against Brody King from the October 10, 2022, edition of "AEW Dynamite," Paquette asked Allin if there was any time he felt like he "flew too close to the sun" and thought maybe he shouldn't have done something in AEW. Allin said that a certain spot in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this year was a good example.

"I was being held upside down and my nose wasn't fully recovered from getting hit by a bus," Allin explained. "I took the face mask off in the match and then next spot, we're hanging upside down, and I get super kicked with thumbtacks glued to the bottom of their shoes, and it busts my nose open. I was upside, blood was spraying everywhere, and I was like, 'I broke my nose again.'"

Allin is currently one of the AEW mainstays attempting to take on the Death Riders after Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream. After winning the match, taking the gold, and retiring Danielson from full-time competition, Moxley and his cohorts set out to take over AEW and destroy anyone in their way.

