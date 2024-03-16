Darby Allin Injured In AEW Dynamite: Big Business Match, Mt. Everest Climb Postponed

Over 6,000 people have climbed Mount Everest, but after a TMZ report and Darby Allin himself posting an x-ray image of his broken foot onto X (formerly known as Twitter) it has become very clear that Allin will not be joining that exclusive club any time soon.

Allin faced off against "Switchblade" Jay White this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," presumably his final match before leaving to climb Everest on March 27. Two minutes into the match (according to TMZ) he landed awkwardly, and after holding his now-injured foot briefly, limped back to a standing position. Allin ultimately finished the match against White, who pinned him following a Blade Runner.

Eerily, there were already plans in place for White and Bullet Club Gold to give Allin a kayfabe ankle injury after the match, which would have served to write Allin off of TV during his Everest trip. Allin completed the segment, broken foot and all. In his X post, he linked to the TMZ article, which confirmed his injury with a picture of the bandaged foot and a corresponding x-ray.

Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year 💪🏽https://t.co/35rUTYkgeV pic.twitter.com/NZDjJ4jhiW — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 15, 2024

The extent of Allin's foot injury is currently unknown. He had recently made headlines following an audacious glass pane high spot at AEW Revolution, and any timeline regarding his return to in-ring action is unclear as of this writing. Wrestling Inc. wishes him a full recovery.