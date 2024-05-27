Jack Perry Pins Bryan Danielson, Elite Win Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing

Anarchy was loosed on AEW Double or Nothing and when the blood-dimmed tide receded in Las Vegas, The Elite stood victorious over the AEW faithful, thanks to "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry, who survived getting knocked out after crashing a bus into Darby Allin, and even getting lit on fire, to land the final blow and pin Bryan Danielson. Danielson had teamed with FTR and Darby Allin to challenge the corrupt authority of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Perry.

The match lived up to the anarchic name, with not only the aforementioned attempted manslaughter and immolation but also Dax Harwood double-fisting bourbon, Kazuchika Okada delivered a thumbtack-laced Rainmaker to Cash Wheler, there was even an attack on AEW President Tony Khan. Khan was dragged into the nonsense by Perry, only to be thrown down the ramp and flee to the back. Darby Allin was at one point strung from his ankles, dangling from the ceiling as the conclusion of the match played out, bloodied and helpless to intercede.

The match was Perry's first AEW match since AEW All In in 2023. After that match, Perry ended up in a backstage altercation with CM Punk, which led to Punk's firing and Perry's suspension from the company. Perry initially showed up in NJPW, tearing up his AEW contract, before he returned at AEW Dynasty and was reinstated by The Young Bucks earlier this year.

