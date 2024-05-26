Why Bryan Danielson Is 'Excited' For Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW DON 2024

Bryan Danielson will participate in his third Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Blackpool Combat Club member discussed his excitement heading into the lawless bout, noting that he's looking forward to seeing one wrestler in particular.

"The wildness and anarchy in this match, it's really awesome," he said. "You can be fighting out in the crowd with a world-class professional wrestler, like [Kazuchika] Okada. For as great as he is, we really don't know what he's like as a brawler. I kind of know what FTR will bring to the match, and I know what the Young Bucks will bring to the match. I'm not sure what Jack Perry will bring to the match. Honestly, I'm a little scared of what Darby is going to bring to the match."

Danielson will represent Team AEW alongside FTR and Allin as they fight for the soul of AEW against The Elite's Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Okada. The feud stems from The Elite assaulting Tony Khan and Kenny Omega in an effort to rule AEW with an iron fist, but it seems Danielson is more excited about facing Okada again, as opposed to getting revenge against the heels on behalf of his boss.

"I get really excited by not knowing how someone will react to a certain situation, and I'm really excited to see how Okada will react to this."

Danielson and Okada have collided four times in the past, twice in singles matches and twice in tag team bouts. However, Double or Nothing will be their first time facing off in a hardcore brawl. Sadly, Eddie Kingston won't be at Anarchy in the Arena as originally scheduled, as he was replaced by Allin due to injury.