Young Bucks, FTR To Take Part In Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

A big stipulation match pitting The Elite, comprised of the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and a newly-returned Jack Perry against "Team AEW" was set for Double or Nothing. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega appeared in a video from a hospital bed after suffering a beatdown at the hands of The Elite to end the show last week. Omega announced that The Elite would be competing in an Anarchy in the Arena match in Las Vegas, and Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, of FTR, would be facing them as part of Team AEW.

Omega said that he still had business as an Executive Vice President of AEW and wanted to announced the match before he could take care of business with his health and diverticulitis diagnosis that is currently keeping him from competing. He said that for 15 years, Matt and Nick Jackson had been like family to him, but his announcement was just business and nothing personal. As for the other two participants in the match, Omega wasn't quite sure, as he is new to the matchmaking game, but said something told him that on a "first-come, first-served basis," they'll reveal themselves later on "Dynamite."

The last Anarchy in the Arena match took place last May at Double or Nothing. Omega, the Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page reunited as The Elite to take on the Blackpool Combat Club. This year, Double or Nothing will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 26.

