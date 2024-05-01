AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 5/1 - We Hear From Kenny Omega, TNT Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada!

Kenny Omega has been out of action since he suffered from diverticulitis back in December. Tonight will mark his first appearance since then as he returns in his hometown with something on his mind to share. While it remains to be seen what he has to say, The Young Bucks kicked both him and "Hangman" Adam Page out of The Elite ultimately replacing them both with reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

Adam Copeland has successfully retained the TNT Championship twice against Matt Cardona and Penta El Zero Miedo since he dethroned Christian Cage in an I Quit Match on the March 20 edition of "AEW Dynamite". Tonight will mark his third defense as he puts his title on the line against a member of the House of Black.

Chris Jericho defeated HOOK in a FTW Rules Match to become the new FTW Champion at AEW Dynasty on April 21. The following Wednesday on "Dynamite", he vented his frustrations with HOOK for opting to not take him up on his offer of mentorship and named both Katsuyori Shibata and Taz as reasons he was being held back which led to Shibata challenged Jericho to a title match. Tonight, such that will be coming to fruition.

Additionally, while Swerve Strickland may have dethroned Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion at Dynasty, he looks ahead as his first challenger at Double Or Nothing will be revealed tonight. Serena Deeb will also be returning to action on "Dynamite" as she goes one-on-one with Mariah May. Deeb and May came face-to-face last week when a physical altercation involving May, Anna Jay, Mina Shirakawa, and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm ensued and Deeb appeared to put Storm on notice.