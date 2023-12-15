Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega 'Out Indefinitely' With Diverticulitis

Update 12/15/23, 5:37pm EST: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported via X that Omega had been sick for the last week, even before his "AEW Collision" match with Ethan Page, and was hospitalized and diagnosed with diverticulitis following his promo segment on "AEW Dynamite."

On Wednesday, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho challenged AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill to a title match at the Worlds End PPV on December 30. On Friday, word came down from Omega himself that poured a jet of cold water on that idea.

Late Friday afternoon, Omega took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that he is 'out indefinitely.' The post was accompanied by a picture of Omega in a hospital bed.

"I can't really sugar coat this," Omega wrote. "I'm out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I'll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!"

The nature of the injury, the timeline of when AEW learned about it, and any new plans for Jericho, Starks, and Bill heading toward Worlds End remains unclear. The injury comes after Omega spent November and December forming a successful tag team with Jericho as The Golden Jets, even defeating his old friends The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear in a match for the latter team's tag team title shot. Given that the Bucks haven't been seen since and "Hangman" Adam Page was ambushed by the mysterious Devil figure and his minions at the end of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," All Elite Wrestling could be entirely without The Elite for a little while going forward.