Kenny Omega And Chris Jericho Will Challenge For AEW Tag Team Titles At Worlds End

At AEW Full Gear, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega earned a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, but the date of the match was nebulous.

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite," the four men engaged in a war of words that saw both sides snipe at the other's standing in the eyes of AEW fans, which got so heated that Starks and Big Bill relented, giving Omega and Jericho a shot at the titles at AEW Worlds End on December 30 in Long Island, NY. Jericho and Omega won the title match by defeating Omega's friends Matt and Nick Jackson. The Jacksons have not been seen in AEW since the loss.

Starks and Big Bill won the titles on the October 7 episode of "AEW Collision," defeating Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They have successfully defended the titles twice since winning them, last competing in a ladder match against The Kings of the Black Throne, Los Faccion Ingobernables, and FTR at AEW Full Gear. The only other matches announced for Worlds End so far are the finals to the AEW Continental Classic and a match between Samoa Joe and AEW World Champion MJF.