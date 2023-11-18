AEW Full Gear 2023 Live Coverage 11/18: MJF Defends AEW World Title Against Jay White

AEW presents its fifth annual Full Gear pay-per-view from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. 11 matches are currently scheduled, including three pre-show bouts. Additionally, AEW's latest recruit will come to the Kia Forum to officially sign their contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW Full Gear 2023 card

* MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship

* Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

* Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

* Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) in a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

* The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (If Omega and Jericho win, then they will take The Bucks' spot as the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. If Omega and Jericho lose, then they must disband their tag team)

* Zero Hour pre-show: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship

* Zero Hour pre-show: MJF and Samoa Joe (filling in for Adam Cole) (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Zero Hour pre-show: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews

Our live coverage officially starts at 7 p.m. ET for the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show.