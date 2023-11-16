Tony Khan Says 'One Of The World's Best Wrestlers' Will Sign AEW Contract At Full Gear

It has been over a month since AEW signed a new talent, and AEW President Tony Khan is busting out the contract-signing pen once again.

"AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan," Khan wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). "They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!"

The news comes fresh off of AEW signing WWE Hall of Famers Adam Copeland and Ric Flair in October. Various stars are currently free agents, adding further intrigue to the signing. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose pointed out her pending free agent status recently, as well as former Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan, who also joined the free agency in October. Also floating around the conversation is former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, who was supposed to appear in AEW before she suffered an ankle injury in May. There is a remote possibility that IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay could sign some form of contract with AEW, as long as his contract with NJPW, set to expire in February, is honored.

There are also a number of talents that were released by WWE in September after the finalization of the merger between the company and UFC. Talent such as Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and numerous others were believed to have been under non-compete clauses.