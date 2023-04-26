Will Ospreay Says His Contract With NJPW Is Up In February 2024

Early 2024 looks to be an unprecedented time in wrestling free agency, with AEW stars such as current AEW World Champion MJF, "Hangman" Adam Page, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega expected to hit the open market, along with WWE star Drew McIntyre. And somehow the field is getting bigger, thanks to former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

Oddly enough, Ospreay's contract status all but came up in passing, as he discussed his feeling on star ratings and whether they mattered during an interview with DAZN. But either way, Ospreay revealed he too would be joining the loaded free agent class of early 2024.

"My contract with New Japan is up next February, so from that point who's not gonna want this kid who's dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches," Ospreay said.

Ospreay has spent the better part of the last decade with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, joining in March 2016 as a junior heavyweight. He has since rose to become one of the top foreign stars in the promotion, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and United States Championships, along with the NEVER Openweight Title, to go along with his world title reign. In addition, he has won both the New Japan Cup and Best of Super Juniors tournaments, and headlined Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in 2022.

Ospreay has remained active worldwide, wrestling several independents, and most notably appearing regularly for Revolution Pro Wrestling in England. Ospreay has also appeared several times in AEW via the promotion's partnership with New Japan and has been open about his desire to compete at AEW All In, the promotion's upcoming event in London's Wembley Stadium.