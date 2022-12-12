Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Contract Coming Up In 2024

AEW World Champion has not been shy about stating he may leave AEW in 2024 with the AEW World Championship, thus beginning the "Bidding War of 2024" as MJF has said. The character MJF portrays on-screen is one that he also has been known to be backstage as well, with him not showing up in AEW for nearly three months following his spin on "the pipebomb promo." This promo took place on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing on "Dynamite," which ended with MJF, on-screen, yelling at AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him, into the microphone.

While with "Today," Khan discussed what it is like working with MJF backstage in AEW. "My own experiences dealing with him, I've found him to be more difficult in some ways off camera if that's even possible." Despite saying that MJF is difficult for him to work with, Khan may not want his top champion to leave the company so fast. When the subject of a contract extension was brought up, Khan stated, "It's certainly something he knows is a priority for AEW and me personally." In 2011, WWE did a storyline where CM Punk won the WWE Championship despite his contract seemingly running out with the company, however, he re-signed before he wrestled that night.

MJF has been AEW World Champion since defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear with the help of William Regal, who is no longer with the company. MJF is currently slated to face off against Ricky Starks on the Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" on December 14. However, MJF's world title is not the only prize on the line, if Starks defeats MJF, he will also win MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring that he has held for three years in a row.