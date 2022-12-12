Big Backstage Update On William Regal's WWE Status

Following previous reports that a deal was being finalized that would see William Regal make a return to WWE, it seems as though pen has been put to paper regarding terms between the two. PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Regal and WWE have come to an agreement, with the former "WWE NXT" General Manager returning to the company to fulfill some sort of Vice President role.

While the exact nature of Regal's role is being kept under wraps, it seems likely that he will be serving in a position within "NXT" once again, based on Tony Khan's comments that Regal asked for a release from AEW to go work with his son. Regal's son, who wrestles as Charlie Dempsey, is currently on the "NXT" roster. Dempsey was previously a part of "NXT UK," though that show was, perhaps temporarily, shuttered back in August. Following the end of "NXT UK," Dempsey almost immediately made his way over to the United States and debuted on "NXT" TV. The young star most recently appeared on the December 6 episode of "NXT," defeating Hank Walker in under 5 minutes.

According to Khan, part of Regal's release stipulated that he will be unable to appear onscreen for WWE for the duration of 2023, relegating his position to a backstage role within the company. Regal had previously been a prominent part of AEW television, helping put together the Blackpool Combat Club. The "Gentleman Villain" was written off AEW programming by having him help MJF defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, only for MJF to betray Regal in return less than 2 weeks later.