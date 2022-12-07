Tony Khan Clarifies William Regal's AEW Status

After a few weeks that felt like a few months, the latest big story of 2022 – the saga of William Regal and whether he'd be staying in AEW or leaving to go back to WWE – has come to an end.

Speaking on the media call for this Saturday's Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that Regal will be returning to WWE, having requested that AEW not pick up an option in his contract to allow him to return to WWE and work more closely with his son — "NXT" wrestler Charlie Dempsey. While Regal will be back in WWE soon enough, Khan also confirmed that Regal is still with AEW as of now and is expected to remain with the promotion through the holidays.

The revelation was one of many for Khan to open the scrum, as he also revealed that his mother had recently suffered two strokes over the last several months. The overlap of the strokes and Regal's request to AEW was so recent that Khan and Regal actually discussed the situation over the phone while Khan sat outside the hospital his mother was in. Khan was nothing but positive regarding Regal and their conversation.

Khan wouldn't clarify what Regal would be doing with AEW during his remaining weeks with AEW. The Blackpool Combat Club leader was seemingly written out of AEW just last week on "Dynamite" after he betrayed by MJF and brutally attacked from behind with the use of the latter's Dynamite Diamond Ring. Regal would be stretchered out of the arena, accompanied by Bryan Danielson.