William Regal Reportedly Could Be Leaving AEW For WWE

At AEW Revolution in March, fans were shocked when longtime WWE veteran William Regal debuted in the company after being released from his WWE contract in January. According to reports at the time, the company felt like they no longer had a place for Regal since they were completely uprooting "NXT" to try out the "NXT 2.0" variation of the brand. But now that the Vince McMahon regime in WWE has essentially been replaced by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H, it appears a spot for Regal may be open once more.

We noted this past weekend that rumblings had begun regarding Regal's AEW contract ending sometime in the near future, and that story has now been corroborated by additional sources like PWInsider and Fightful. The latter notes that Regal's contract could be up as early as this month, which would give us some backstage insight as to why he was attacked by MJF on last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" and possibly written off television. Both sources add that there is "absolutely interest" from WWE in bringing back the multi-time Intercontinental Champion, with PWInsider noting "all signs are that William Regal will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly."

Regal, a near forty-year legend, last wrestled in 2013 before pivoting into an onscreen personality role. He's been the general manager of "Raw," "205 Live," and "NXT," while backstage, he was given the title of Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting prior to his release. He was initially paired with his real-life proteges, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, when arriving in AEW, creating "The Blackpool Combat Club" and later adding Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to their ranks. Regal turned on the faction at "Full Gear," allowing MJF to defeat Mox and capture the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.