AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Coverage (11/19): Jon Moxley Vs. MJF For The AEW World Title, Saraya Makes In-Ring Return

AEW presents the fourth annual Full Gear pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against MJF, who is cashing in the poker chip he won in the Casino Ladder match at the All Out pay-per-view in September. Additionally, Saraya will perform in the ring for the first time since December 2017 after being medically cleared to compete following a career-altering injury.

Announced card for the main show

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship

* Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW TBS Championship

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) w/ Billy Gunn vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) for the AEW World Trios Championship

* Wardlow (c) vs Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW TNT Championship

* Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D vs. Saraya

* Luchasaurus vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a Steel Cage match

* Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin

Our live coverage will begin at 7pm EST for the "Zero Hour."