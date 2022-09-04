AEW All Out 2022 Live Coverage (9/4): Jon Moxley Vs. CM Punk, Inaugural Trios Champions Crowned, Danielson Faces Jericho
Tonight's PPV features a loaded card with 15 matches taking place across the Zero Hour pre-show and the main card, with eight championship matches taking place, as well as several grudge bouts between major rivals. The main event will see Jon Moxley and CM Punk collide once again for the AEW World Championship in front of the Chicago crowd at the Now Arena.
Announced Card
* Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii
* PAC (c) vs Kip Sabian – AEW All Atlantic Championship Match
* HOOK (c) vs Angelo Parker – FTW Championship Match
* Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho – AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs Dark Order – World Trios Championship Tournament Final for AEW World Trios Championship
* Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho
* Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter – Interim AEW Women's Championship Match
* Wardlow & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Gun(Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
* Wheeler Yuta vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Rush vs Andrade El Idolo vs Rey Fenix vs Penta Oscuro vs Dante Martin vs Joker? – Casino Ladder Match for AEW World Title Shot
* Christian Cage vs Jungle Boy
* Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Shane Strickland)(c) vs The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks
* Jade Cargill (c) vs Athena – AEW TBS Women's Championship Match
* House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Mathews & Brody King) vs Miro, Sting & Darby Allin
* Jon Moxley (c) vs CM Punk – AEW World Championship Match
AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match
Tonight's Zero Hour begins with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo backstage making out until a car appears with Ruby Soho and Ortiz and they run over Guevara as Soho then hits Melo with a trash can. They then get carried to the ring with Soho sending Melo crashing into the steel stairs and the match gets underway with Soho nailing Guevara with a DDT. Ortiz then hits a Death Valley Driver as Soho then spikes him to the mat.
The champions manage to turn things around as Sammy holds up Soho for Melo to kick her in the face as she tags in and then plants a kiss on her opponent. Ortiz then tags in and drops Guevara with a lariat, he drops him again and holds Guevara for Soho to drop down but Melo takes her out. She then hits the ropes and Guevara throws her up to hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Guevara follows it with a Swanton, only for Ortiz to kick out.
When the referee is distracted Anna Jay appears, but Soho is able to see it coming and she sends her into the stairs. However, back inside the ring the champions lift their opponents and have a kiss, but their attempts get reversed with stereo strikes which gets a near fall. Ortiz sends Guevara out of the ring, but as Soho tries to jump down Melo gets involved and superplexes Soho out of the ring as they crash down into their partners.
Inside the ring, Soho manages to turn things around, but as she looks for a running knee strike Jay grabs her foot, and that allows Melo to hit the TayKO to retain their titles.
Winners (and still champions): Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo
HOOK (c) vs. Angelo Parker (FTW Championship Match)
The two me lock up to start this one off, with the champion bringing Angelo Parker down to the mat, but a distraction from Matt Menard allows his partner to get a cheap shot in, which he follows up by sending HOOK into the ropes. Parker continues to remain in control from that point, connecting with a dropkick, but HOOK fights back and stomps on Menard's hand when he tries to get involved again.
He follows up with several Judo throws and an exploder suplex, and even though Parker then connects with a big boot the champion begins throwing hands. HOOK connects with another suplex, and then Red Rum is put on as Parker taps out immediately.
Winner (and still champion): HOOK
After the bell Menard hits the ring and attacks the champion from behind, stomping away on him in the corner. However, Action Bronson is here and he's seen enough, he throws Menard away and then throws Parker across the ring as he and HOOK stand tall as the Jericho Appreciation Society stars head to the back.