AEW All Out 2022 Live Coverage (9/4): Jon Moxley Vs. CM Punk, Inaugural Trios Champions Crowned, Danielson Faces Jericho

Tonight's PPV features a loaded card with 15 matches taking place across the Zero Hour pre-show and the main card, with eight championship matches taking place, as well as several grudge bouts between major rivals.

Tonight's PPV features a loaded card with 15 matches taking place across the Zero Hour pre-show and the main card, with eight championship matches taking place, as well as several grudge bouts between major rivals. The main event will see Jon Moxley and CM Punk collide once again for the AEW World Championship in front of the Chicago crowd at the Now Arena.

Announced Card

* Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii

* PAC (c) vs Kip Sabian – AEW All Atlantic Championship Match

* HOOK (c) vs Angelo Parker – FTW Championship Match

* Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho – AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs Dark Order – World Trios Championship Tournament Final for AEW World Trios Championship

* Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

* Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter – Interim AEW Women's Championship Match

* Wardlow & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Gun(Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Wheeler Yuta vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Rush vs Andrade El Idolo vs Rey Fenix vs Penta Oscuro vs Dante Martin vs Joker? – Casino Ladder Match for AEW World Title Shot

* Christian Cage vs Jungle Boy

* Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Shane Strickland)(c) vs The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks

* Jade Cargill (c) vs Athena – AEW TBS Women's Championship Match

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Mathews & Brody King) vs Miro, Sting & Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley (c) vs CM Punk – AEW World Championship Match