Saraya Confirms She Will Return To In-Ring Action In AEW

Saraya's redemption story has begun.

On November 19, Saraya will return to the ring for the first time in nearly five years, squaring off against Dr. Britt Baker at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. The former Paige revealed she's "100 percent cleared" to resume her in-ring career during a face-to-face confrontation with Baker on the 11/9 "AEW Dynamite" in Boston, MA.

"A couple of weeks ago, I underwent MRIs and X-Rays, and unfortunately for Britt, I'm 100 percent cleared," Saraya said, eliciting a loud pop from fans at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Saraya then screamed "AEW is my house," which led to an irate Baker reminding the world of her contributions in building AEW "from the ground up" into a place attractive enough for superstars to move into.

"Do you still know how to do this? We aren't clear," Baker responded to Saraya in a mocking tone. "You've come at me every day since you came to AEW, and I think I know why. I built AEW from the ground up, so that superstars like you wanted to move into and I am damn proud of it. However, that pride turns to resentment when you skip in here and call it your house. You didn't lay a single brick. I know why you're obsessed with me because I'm everything you wish you could have been. If you think I'm lying, let me remind you – you left your house and walked into mine. I regret to inform you, we don't accept walk-ins, b—h, so make an appointment!"

In response to Baker's scathing words, Paige recounted her rollercoaster journey in the business, including her issues with drug addiction.

"You have no idea what it takes to be a star," Saraya told Baker. "I got hit by a car and wrestled the same day! I handed out résumés and got turned down because I'm a female. I've done MSG, O2, and Tokyo Dome, and now I'm in front of an ungrateful b—h. You don't know what it takes to sacrifice. I've been publicly humiliated by millions of people. I battled my drug addiction publicly. I've given my career and my neck to this business. This is the biggest match of your career. You versus Me at Full Gear."

Following their war of words, Baker tried to get in a cheap shot, but Saraya countered with the Paige-Turner. The segment ended with Saraya celebrating as Baker fumed at ringside.

The Saraya vs. Baker match at Full Gear will mark Saraya's first match since a WWE live event on December 26, 2017. Saraya announced her retirement from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. In recent years, the likes of Bryan Danielson and Edge also returned from career-ending neck injuries.