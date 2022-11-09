AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/9): Bryan Danielson Faces Sammy Guevara, AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Begins

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for November 9, 2022!

Tonight's main event is set to see two of AEW's top factions collide as Jericho Appreciation Society star Sammy Guevara will compete against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson in a two-out-of-three falls match.

The two men will be part of the fatal-four-way match for the ROH World Championship at AEW's Full Gear as well as Claudio Castagnoli and current champion Chris Jericho, with this match providing the chance to gain momentum heading into the upcoming PPV.

Another match that is going to happen at that PPV will be the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, and that will begin tonight with a first-round match between Eddie Kingston and Ethan Page. The winner of that match will then face either Bandido or RUSH in the semi-finals.

Ahead of her upcoming shot at the Interim AEW Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter will be in action as she looks to build some momentum against Sky Blue.

There will also be an eight-man tag team match when Swerve In Our Glory teams up with Austin and Colten Gunn as they are set to compete with their rivals The Acclaimed and FTR.

Away from the ring things will continue to boil over between Britt Baker and Saraya as the two are set for a face-to-face segment with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone.

Fans will also get to hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF as the build to their upcoming title match at AEW's Full Gear will continue. This will also be the first time fans have seen MJF since he was attacked by The Firm, which is likely to be addressed.