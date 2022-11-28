The Latest On Length Of William Regal's AEW Contract

After being told to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," by Jon Moxley following his betrayal at AEW Full Gear, speculation has begun about the possibility of William Regal potentially making a return to WWE down the line. It had been claimed that the former Blackpool Combat Club leader was under a one-year deal with AEW, but in a correction from his previous report, Dave Meltzer clarified on Twitter that the Englishman actually has a much longer contract.

According to Meltzer, Regal signed a three-year deal with AEW when he joined the company, rather than a one-year deal as Meltzer had initially reported. If this is the case, his long-term future is very much going to be with AEW, despite the well-known friendship that he has with WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "The Game" did reference Regal over the weekend on social media to promote WWE's latest premium live event by sharing videos of Regal screaming "WarGames" from his time as the "WWE NXT" General Manager, which only furthered the rumors about Regal's future. Meltzer noted in his original comments that Regal would only happen if "Tony [Khan] lets him out of his contract," and considering how heavily he has been used following his debut that appears to be unlikely.

Regal was a major part of the Full Gear main event between Moxley and MJF for the AEW World Championship, as he handed his classic knuckle dusters to MJF to help him defeat Moxley and become the new champion. Fans will likely expect to hear from MJF on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday after he didn't appear last week due to the fact he was filming for his role in "The Iron Claw."