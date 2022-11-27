Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest

Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.

During the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the long-time wrestling journalist revealed that Regal's AEW contract is far from over. "I think it was only a one-year deal," he said. "I don't want to give the date, I was told a date. It was still months away, several months away." Meltzer continued by saying that his lordship likely wouldn't be going anywhere any time soon unless "Tony [Khan] lets him out of his contract."

However, a return to Regal's former employer isn't completely out of the question. The report reveals "it is certainly something that has been discussed." Considering Regal's relationship with Triple H, it definitely wouldn't be surprising to see them reunited once again in WWE. Although, at the moment, the situation is considered "up in the air, [but] it's not a non-story." In the meantime, with WarGames making its debut at this year's "Survivor Series," "The Game" made sure to pay homage to Regal's enthusiasm for the "NXT" staple by tweeting out a montage of the former GM passionately uttering the name of the match.

Meanwhile, we're set to hear from MJF on this week's "AEW Dynamite," so hopefully we'll learn more about the motivations behind Regal's betrayal and new partnership then.