WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Coverage: Two WarGames Matches, AJ Styles Vs. Finn Balor, More

Tonight will be the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE, and the company is going out with a bang. The show will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster, with the main event set to see The Bloodline compete alongside each other as a unit against the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The other match inside the steel structure will see Damage CTRL work alongside Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley as they face Bianca Belair's team which features Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch. The latter made her return on "WWE SmackDown" this week and will be competing in her first match since WWE SummerSlam.

After months of going back and forth, former friends AJ Styles and Finn Balor are set to collide in singles action as they look to prove who is the best out of the two men. Both will likely have help on the outside in the form of The Judgment Day and The Good Brothers, as has been the case throughout this feud.

Elsewhere there will also be two title matches as Ronda Rousey puts her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line in a singles match against Shotzi Blackheart. As well as that Seth Rollins will be defending the United States Championship in a triple threat match against two former champions, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley.