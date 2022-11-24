William Regal Faces The Consequences For His Full Gear Betrayal

William Regal was greeted with thunderous "F–k you, Regal" chants from fans in Chicago, IL, where The Gentleman Villain was to address his betrayal of Jon Moxley at last Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Instead, Regal mocked fans who attended the 11/23 "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena, referring to them as "uncouth" and undeserving of being in the presence of new AEW World Champion MJF.

"Would you like to hear from your new world champion, Mr. Friedman?" Regal asked the Chicago crowd. "You will hear from him, but it'll be next week. Mr. Friedman doesn't have time to come to places such as Chicago. Mr. Friedman, at the moment, is on the set of a major motion picture [The Iron Claw]. I'm sure you're all wondering what is [behind] the union between myself and Mr. Friedman. What I can tell you is this – a number of weeks ago, I sent an email to Mr. Freidman that you all are not privy to, nor will you be, until next week, when Mri. Friedman will be here to explain everything."

At this point, Moxley came down to the ring to confront Regal, charging toward his former Blackpool Combat Club mentor until Bryan Danielson got in the way and tried to calm him down.

"I don't know why he did what he did on Saturday, okay?" Danielson told Moxley. "He did a bad thing, but you've done bad things too, and so have I. We've all done bad things. And please, I'm asking you, he's got a bad neck and two bleeds on his brain. Please, don't hurt him."

Moxley began to pace around the ring and momentarily jawed at Danielson, who proceeded to slap his BCC teammate.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Danielson told Moxley after slapping him. "Listen, you know those struggles you dealt with [alcoholism], my dad struggled with those same things. This is more than wrestling."

Danielson then credited Regal for helping him understand his dad's struggles, as he continued to plead Regal's forgiveness to Moxley.

"Save him for me, if for no other reason," Danielson asked Moxley while getting down on one knee. "I love this man."

The segment ended with Moxley delivering his parting words to Regal.

"Lordship, I only want one thing from you," Moxley said. "I want you to run. Run as far as you can, and never come back. Right now – walk and keep on walking."

As Regal slowly walked to the back, the fans broke out a "Nah Nah Nah Nah, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye" chant.

It remains to be seen if Regal will show up alongside MJF on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Indianapolis, where MJF will speak for the first time since capturing the AEW World Championship.