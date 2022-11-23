AEW Dynamite Preview (11/23): Thanksgiving Eve Special, William Regal Will Speak, Chris Jericho Vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The ROH World Title, More

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Chicago area for the first time since September's All Out pay-per-view with tonight's Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena. The fallout from Saturday night's Full Gear event, which saw William Regal help Maxwell Jacob Friedman win the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career from Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, will be felt. We will hear from Regal, who will likely explain why he turned his back on Moxley and the BCC.

There are also a number of high-stakes matches set for tonight's show, including Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Championship against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii in their first=ever meeting. Additionally, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager, and the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will see either Ethan Page or Ricky Starks earn an opportunity at the title. Plus, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will once again challenge AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix). Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear to retain the gold but it was later confirmed that the match was the first of a best-of-seven series the trios will compete in over the coming weeks.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's spat with rap star Bow Wow also will be highlighted. Cargill, The Baddies (Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet) and Bow Wow were involved in a heated exchange at the rapper's concert in Miami on Sunday, which was caught on camera and will be shown on tonight's broadcast.