New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear

The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.

MJF was on hiatus from AEW TV since June 1 after his infamous pipebomb. He returned in September at AEW All Out, won the chip in the Casino Ladder Match, and earned himself a future title match.

His title match against Moxley was made official during the October 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite." After Moxley had retained his title against "Hangman" Adam Page, MJF headed out to the ring to set up the Full Gear bout. It's interesting to note that the first time that MJF challenged Moxley for the AEW World Championship on pay-per-view was at All Out 2020 and he wasn't successful.

Before losing tonight, Moxley has held the title since defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament to crown a new champion on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The tournament was created after CM Punk was forced to vacate the world title due to the backstage alteration that happened after the All Out post-show media scrum. This was Moxley's third title reign and his last title defense before tonight was against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of "Dynamite."

