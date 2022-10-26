AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/26): AEW World Championship Match, Sammy Guevara Faces Bryan Danielson, Riho In Action

"AEW Dynamite" returns to its usual Wednesday night slot tonight as the build towards the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV continues. While the main event for that was set last week as MJF officially revealed he will be cashing in his title shot then, Jon Moxley will need to secure a win on this show to walk in as champion.

That is because Moxley will be defending his AEW World Championship against Death Triangle member Penta El Zero Miedo, who is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Rey Fenix and PAC.

Chris Jericho is also set to continue his quest to take down anyone previously associated with Ring Of Honor when he competes against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, who have both previously held gold in the promotion, in tag team action. He is going to be teaming up with Daniel Garcia for that after the current ROH Pure Champion made his allegiance clear to the Jericho Appreciation Society last week.

That will not be the only match between Blackpool Combat Club members and people associated with Jericho, because Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara are also going to be competing against each other.

Elsewhere, Riho is going to be in action in singles action after she made her surprise return to the company last week as she will face Jamie Hayter.

There is also a major tag team match set for this show, in what will be a first-time-ever encounter between FTR and Swerve In Our Glory. The two teams will do battle to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at a future date.

Fans can also expect to hear from MJF tonight, who has plenty to talk about coming off his incredible promo to William Regal last week.