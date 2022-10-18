AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (10/18): AEW World Championship Match, Dalton Castle Challenges Chris Jericho

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for October 18, 2022!

Tonight is a special Tuesday edition of the show which will see AEW go head-to-head with "WWE NXT," and because of that Tony Khan has stacked the card, with four championship matches set to take place. This includes the main event which will see the AEW World Championship be defended as Jon Moxley puts the title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Another major title match that is slated for the show will see Chris Jericho continue his quest to take down all the former ROH World Champions. He will be defending his ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle after the current ROH World Six-Man Champion challenged him during the most recent episode of "AEW Rampage."

Last week saw Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida team up to defeat Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but while they made great partners, tonight they will be opponents. Former champion Shida will be getting a shot at the Interim AEW Women's World Championship on the show as she pushes to try and claim the gold.

The fourth title match will see the AEW World Trios Championships be put on the line as Death Triangle defend against Best Friends. Issues have been boiling between these groups as of late, especially since Orange Cassidy took the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from PAC last week, but can he claim gold against the Englishman again?

It isn't just in-ring action taking place tonight though, as it has also been confirmed that MJF will be speaking during the show, while William Regal is set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone. AEW's newest signing Renee Paquette will also be involved in the show as she speaks to Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.