The Elite's AEW Dynamite Return Announced

After making their AEW return at Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, The Elite are now set to return to in-ring action on "Dynamite" on November 23.

AEW announced that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be facing Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) in a best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. The first match of the series was at the Full Gear PPV, which saw Death Triangle retain the AEW Trios titles against The Elite. The second match of the series is set for this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite." If it does end up going seven matches, the seventh and last match is set for January 14.

Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions in September at AEW All Out but had to vacate the titles after the backstage altercation that occurred following the pay-per-view event.

The last time that The Elite wrestled on "Dynamite" was on August 31, when they defeated NJPW's The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Title Tournament.

Other matches set for the November 23 edition of "Dynamite" include ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his title against Jake Hager.

Also, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals between Ethan Page and Ricky Starks will be taking place this Wednesday.

Full results of Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view are available at this link here.