AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/31): United Empire Vs. The Elite, Jon Moxley Talks, All Out Go-Home Show

This is Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "Dynamite" for August 31, 2022!

Tonight's show is set to be an important one, as it is the go-home episode for Sunday's AEW All Out PPV, and will be the first of three consecutive events to take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, and all the focus is set to be toward the weekend.

One of the biggest question marks heading into this show is the fact that there is currently no AEW World Championship match slated for the PPV, with that question likely to be answered tonight. After becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion last week, Jon Moxley is scheduled to be appearing in order to speak with the crowd, but it is currently unknown if CM Punk is going to be present.

There are several major matches slated for "Dynamite," with Bryan Danielson set to collide against Jake Hager ahead of his upcoming match with Chris Jericho on Sunday night. A major women's tag team match has also been announced as Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida are going to work together to compete against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter before they all compete in a fatal four-way at All Out to crown an Interim AEW Women's Champion.

Finally, in what is expected to be the main event of the show, the first semifinal match in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament will be taking place as Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) will take on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as they look to book their place in Sunday's match.