Bow Wow Takes Shot At Jade Cargill

Rapper and former child star Bow Wow continues to build up the online feud between himself and AEW star Jade Cargill. Over the last several weeks, Bow Wow and Cargill have gone back and forth on Twitter, with even Tony Khan himself making note of the interactions. This morning, Bow Wow tweeted at Cargill following AEW's recent show in Boston. "Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning."

Based on Bow Wow's previous tweets towards the AEW star, it's a little difficult to tell if he's attempting to flirt with Cargill or hyping up some kind of intergender match between the two. Cargill has been particularly ruthless towards Bow Wow in response, but as of now it is unclear if anything between AEW and Bow Wow is officially in the works.

Another AEW star who has been interacting with Bow Wow is Swerve Strickland. Strickland has acknowledged that Bow Wow reportedly has been training with former WWE star Rikishi, and even went as far as to call Bow Wow out on RJ City's "Hey EW" web series. This certainly seems to indicate that we'll see the rapper show up in AEW at some point in the future. Bow Wow has shown an interest in wrestling for some time now. Previously, the performer hinted towards making a move over to WWE, but it looks like his focus has now shifted to the newer promotion on the scene.