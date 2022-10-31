Tony Khan Likes Message From Hip-Hop Star Looking To Join AEW

Shane Strickland might refer to AEW as "Swerve's House," but technically, it's AEW CEO Tony Khan's house, and Strickland is advocating for a new tenant. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined RJ City on his "Hey! (EW)" series and expressed his desire for hip-hop artist Bow Wow to set foot inside the squared circle.

"I want Bow Wow," Strickland said. "I'm calling you out. I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That's cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW."

Bow Wow himself wasn't shy about giving a response, quote-tweeting Strickland's comments with the words, "Where do I sign?" Then he took it a step further and tagged Khan directly, saying, "After tour is over..... sign me up! I want a roster spot." His request did not go unnoticed, as Khan liked the tweet.

If a deal does come to fruition, Bow Wow will join a reasonably long list of hip-hop stars to enter AEW, though a somewhat shorter list of hip-hop stars to step foot in the ring. Westside Gunn, Fabulous, Trina, DJ Whoo Kid, and TI have all been on AEW television, but thus far, only Action Bronson and Snoop Dogg have gotten physical in the ring. Bronson tagged with Hook against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September, while Snoop Dogg famously attempted a frog splash on Serpentico on an episode of "Dynamite" in January 2021.

Bow Wow has remained relatively silent since he began training with Rikishi back in February 2021, claiming it was The Fiend that got him back into WWE. He also made note that WWE was the juggernaut of wrestling companies, and that there's always "going to be new companies that come along and try to make it cooler."