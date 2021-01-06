Rapper and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash. First, in a short segment where he brought Private Party some juice, for their gin and juice drinks.

Snoop Dogg later came out to the ring with Cody (while also providing a remixed version of his entrance music, as seen above) for his match against Matt Sydal. Cody hit two cross rhodes on Sydal to pick up the pinfall victory. During the match, Cody mistakenly punched Serpentico while brawling with Sydal near the barricade. Post-match, Serpentico and Luther hit the ring to take out Cody and Sydal, but once they were both put down, Snoop wanted in on the action and got into the ring.

Snoop climbed to the top rope and hit an awkward looking frog splash down on Serpentico with Cody counting the pin for him. Snoop's appearance was to help promote the upcoming competition series, The Go-Big Show, which premieres on January 7 on TBS at 9 pm ET.

