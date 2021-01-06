Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 1), beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Snoop Dogg makes a special appearance

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Jon Moxley returns to action

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* SCU and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed and The Hybrid 2

* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's World Title against Abadon

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix